Los Angeles, CA

Biden-Harris Administration officials celebrate move to make enrollment in Head Start programs easier for families at Los Angeles event

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary January Contreras and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean participated in a family enrollment event for both the Head Start early care and education program...

www.oc-breeze.com

kpcc.org

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?

Project Roomkey Is Ending – What Happens To The Thousands Of Unhoused People The Program Sheltered?. Project Roomkey launched in April 2020, soon after the pandemic began. The plan was to set up temporary shelter for up to 10,000 unhoused people in hotels and motels across the city. The long-term goal was a path towards permanent housing. Now, the project is beginning to phase out. Among the 37 properties that were part of Project Roomkey, only five are left including and only a few Roomkey hotels will provide shelter through September. Those who received housing at part of Project Roomkey are left wondering what’s next for them. On July 1st, The Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles housed 215 people. Now, there are only two. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, the organization behind Project Roomkey, was supposed to give people 90 days notice before their lease was up. Some residents say that’s happening, while others disagree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

California school board weighs Planned Parenthood clinic on high school campus

A southern California school board will consider an agreement Monday for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles to open a clinic at a local high school. The seven-member school board of the Norwalk-LaMirada Unified School District will vote during a meeting Monday evening on allowing Planned Parenthood to open and operate a clinic for reproductive health care at John Glenn High School in Norwalk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Masking Mandate Imminent as Subvariant Surges

First published in the July 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader. As was expected by health officials, continued spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations due to a highly infectious subvariant of Omicron placed Los Angeles County into the high COVID-19 community level Thursday, a move that could prompt a mask mandate by the end of the month.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Week to week, new cases down

The number of daily new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Orange County has declined from one week ago. According to the county health care agency, the OC had 4,402 new cases in Tuesday’s report for an average of 1,105 per day over the four-day reporting period. That compares to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA County Feels Blowback on Statement by Docs Refuting Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations

It appears there must have been some significant blowback against Los Angeles County over the information provided by the two surprisingly forthright LA County+USC physicians on Sunday, as the Globe reported Monday in LA County Chief Medical Officer Rejects COVID-19 ‘Media Hype’. We reported that the two LA doctors rejected Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer’s statements about another wave of COVID-19 hitting the region as “media hype.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County's Mask Mandate is Probably Not Coming Back Just Yet

As Los Angeles County faces a very likely indoor mask mandate toward the end of July, many may be wondering where that leaves Orange County and its plans as COVID cases tick up. LA County moved Thursday into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high'' virus-activity level, and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

With Covid Cases Rising, LA Is Poised to Reinstitute Indoor Mask Mandates—Including at Restaurants

Los Angelenos have been enjoying a return to indoor dining for some time now—but according to reports in the Los Angeles Times, new restrictions might be on the way. As you’re probably aware, transmission of the coronavirus is on the rise again (the new BA.5 variant is highly infectious, fueling the current wave), and if that trend continues, the new mask mandate will go into effect on July 29, including in restaurants and bars. Since last Thursday, Los Angeles County has been categorized as having “high community level” spread, which means that both transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are being affected. The CDC recommends that once a place reaches that level of spread, universal indoor public masking should occur.
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles County confirms only 3 COVID hospitalizations at LAC+USC Medical Center as city reinstates masks

Los Angeles County encouraged its residents to comply with health safety measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement released on Monday, despite confirming only three hospitalizations for COVID at the LAC and University of Southern California Medical Center. “At the current time, approximately 10 percent of patients admitted to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton College Offers ‘Careers for a Cause’ Earn to Learn Program

Participants Receive Paid Training to Compete for Jobs in Social Services. Sometimes the best qualified individuals to help marginalized communities or people in need are the ones that have also walked in those shoes. Compton College recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of individuals who participated in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Buena Park Library to close temporarily for infrastructure improvements

The Buena Park Library District will be undergoing an essential plumbing repair and a complete replacement of its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The plumbing repair will replace a waste line that serves the main restrooms and will improve drainage, reducing toilet and sink backups. The current HVAC system contains mostly original components from the 1969 library building. It is running at a reduced capacity due to equipment failure and is inefficient, resulting in high energy and water usage. It is necessary to proactively complete these projects to avoid a critical failure later.
BUENA PARK, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Prepares for Even More New Homes

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
HeySoCal

LA residents not shy about reporting water waste

Los Angeles residents apparently have no patience for water-wasters during the current drought. During the first six months of the year, the city’s MyLA311 system received 1,643 reports about water waste or people violating irrigation rules, more than double the number from the first half of last year, according to data released Monday by a nonprofit news organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Gascon Recall Petition Will Proceed with Full Verification

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced on July 14 that his office has completed the random sampling for verification of District Attorney recall petitions and that his office is proceeding with a full check of all signatures submitted. The random sample was completed with 5% of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

