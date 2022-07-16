ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Was Allegedly None Too Pleased With One 'Vanity Fair' Article

By Kathleen Walsh
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

British writer Tom Bower's new tell-all book , Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors , isn't even out yet, and it's already stirring up drama. According to one pre-published excerpt, via The Daily Beast , Meghan Markle was extremely unhappy with how she was portrayed in a 2017 Vanity Fair article headlined: "She’s Just Wild about Harry."

Bower writes that after the piece published, Meghan angrily called her publicists and told them they should have gotten her references to her relationship with Prince Harry removed. Bower writes that Meghan also called Sam Kashner, who interviewed her for the Vanity Fair piece, and complained about how she was depicted. "She demanded that the media do what she expects. I felt manipulated," Kashner is quoted as saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAkG4_0giIWmo500

(Image credit: Getty)

The bombshell tell-all claims that Meghan was angry that the piece minimized her work as an actor and activist in favor of her impending engagement to Harry. She was particularly upset that one key story was omitted: the letter she says she wrote to P&G to complain about a sexist dish soap commercial when she was a kid

" Vanity Fair ’s fact checkers had raised questions about its accuracy and, after consulting P&G and advertising historians, had concluded they could not prove the whole story," Bower writes.

For what it's worth, you can see 12-year-old Meghan on Nick News back in 1993 talking about the letter for yourself. Here she is talking about writing to the company and the company's response: to change the wording of the commercial from "women are fighting greasy pots and pans" to "people are fighting greasy pots and pans."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Tasha K loses her Cardi B lawsuit, forced to downsize

YouTube vlogger Tasha K is not getting much sympathy from the public after she lost her appeal in the Cardi B defamation lawsuit and is forced to pay her $4 million. Tasha, born Latasha Kebe, was also ordered to remove Cardi B videos from her YouTube page. The 40-year-old blogger...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘House Of The Dragon’ Trailer: Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Succession To The Iron Throne Is ‘Challenged’

With just one month to go until House of the Dragon arrives, HBO released the thrilling trailer for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series on July 20. The ten-episode show premieres Aug. 21 and is about the rise and fall of the Targaryens. The epic trailer particularly focuses on King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine. He’s unhappy that he has to choose between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), for who will be his heir to the Iron Throne.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

864
Followers
873
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy