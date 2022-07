Weather permitting, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, McMorran Blvd between Michigan Street and Merchant Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate work associated with the reconstruction of Fort Street. During this work, access to Merchant Street will remain available via Beers Street, Grand River Avenue and Quay Street. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the street closure and appreciate your patience with this construction activity. If there are any questions regarding this matter, please contact the Department of Public Works at (810) 984-9730.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO