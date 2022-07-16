Police: $20,000 worth of cigarette cartons stolen overnight at property

Nearly $20,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen in the 700 block of Londonderry Lane during a burglary incident, according to a police report.

At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the building where an alarm had been triggered. Officers cleared the building and did not find anybody inside. Officers allowed the employee of the building to enter to determine whether anything was stolen.

The employee told officers several cartons of cigarettes worth about $20,000 had been stolen. The employee was able to provide officers with surveillance footage. The footage showed two suspects entering the building using crowbars to prop the door open, and both suspects were seen taking cigarette cartons and loading them into bags, according to the report.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Other reports

Interstate 35 near McCormick Street — A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence, according to a police report.

At about 6:12 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a crash in the area. Officers approached the scene and observed a vehicle that appeared to have sustained significant damage on the shoulder of the freeway.

One of the individuals involved in the crash had already been transported to a local hospital. The other individual, later identified as the 27-year-old driver, was standing and leaning on a barrier near the crash site.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in his car, according to the report.

The 27-year-old man admitted to having at least one drink and smoking marijuana earlier in the day. When officers asked if he had marijuana, he replied, “I don’t know,” according to the report.

Officers noticed that he would not move his hand from his pocket the entire time. They asked for consent to search him, and he agreed.

When they emptied his pocket, they pulled out dried marijuana, according to the report. The man also consented to have a blood draw.

The 27-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence. The man will remain in custody at the local hospital for medical observation, and the report does not state whether he has been transferred to jail. The report does not state whether the man was charged with possession of marijuana. The report does not specify the condition of the passenger.

1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 20-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman were both arrested for theft, according to a police report.

At about 4:24 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a theft call at a Walmart in the area. The caller told police that two women had stolen property from this business.

According to the report, employees showed officers surveillance video of the alleged theft where the women were working together to skip scanning items out at the checkout.

According to the report, the women attempted to steal around $200 worth of items. Both women were arrested and charged with theft.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.