Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama Confirms Eren's Latest Titan Name﻿ in Final Season Part 3

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO