Saint Cloud, MN

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less...

WJON

Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form, they would likely be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The better chances are across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. St. Cloud could use some rain....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. https://twitter.com/Peoplesrec/status/1549037165794889728. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came...
CHATFIELD, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Sunday evening thunderstorms northwest corner; very hot Monday with scattered storms north

Sunday’s heat and humidity generated a scattering of showers and thunderstorms in western Wisconsin. An outflowing cold pool from those storms provided a boundary along which heavy rain showers developed over the east side of the Twin Cities metro area. The St. Paul Saints home baseball game had a lengthy rain delay and was then cancelled, apparently due to wet field conditions.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Five MN Animals that Will Kill You Before Murder Hornets Ever Arrive

Oh sure, the Murder Hornets got all the attention last year, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the flying killers ever arrive. Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

High-speed internet coming to rural Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - With everything online nowadays, it is important to have high-speed internet to be able to get things done effectively and quickly. Now, broadband internet is finally coming to local farmers in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. In the fall of 2020, Harmony Telephone Company was awarded...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Central Minnesota Employers Adjusting to Worker Shortage

Central Minnesota employers continue to deal with a worker shortage. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says employers and organizations like hers are working to not only retain the workers they have in the community but to sell possible employees on relocating to the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

