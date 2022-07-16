ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here Are 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado To Chill Out In

By Big Rob
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colorado has some awesome rivers to visit and soak in the summer rays, but have you ever tubed in a natural "Lazy River?" Here are five awesome places you can chill out on the river this summer. 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado. As a kid, the only "Lazy...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
cpr.org

Colorado’s early wolf reintroduction plans have frustrated environmental groups, so they released one of their own

In 2020, wildlife and conservation groups applauded Colorado voters for narrowly approving an initiative requiring the state to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope. Many environmental advocates saw the measure, which requires the state to release wolves by the end of 2023, as more than an opportunity to turn Colorado into a wolf haven. By mandating reintroduction on the ballot, they hoped to establish a democratic model of animal conservation led by voters instead of wildlife officials accustomed to helping ranchers and hunters.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Leadville, Colorado

While many of its mountainous neighbors are more familiar, Leadville is a Colorado town not to be overlooked. Situated southwest of Denver and about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive away, this former mining town is full of history, entertainment, and sheer Centennial State beauty. The census of full-time residents stays just around 2,700 people, and at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in the state and one of the highest in the country. Along with its high altitude, Leadville boasts a plethora of museums, outdoor recreation activities, and an array of local shops and restaurants that make it worth a drive whether you’re staying for a long weekend or just day-tripping.
LEADVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Lazy River#Yampa River#Kayaks#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Water World#Colorado Lazy Rivers#Pagosa Outside
CBS Denver

Aurora could become first Colorado city to outlaw 'decorative' grass in new landscaping

From parks to plazas and links to lawns, Aurora is on the verge of becoming the first city in the state to ban any new grass that isn't "functional." "Functional means an athletic field, picnic area, something that has a recreational component use to it, but not for aesthetic purposes so all grass for aesthetic purposes will be gone," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. He's come up with what is maybe most aggressive water conservation plan ever in Colorado. It would ban all new golf courses, decorative water features like fountains, and grass in medians. It would also limit the amount of...
AURORA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

BLM Rounds Up Over 300 Wild Horses In Western Colorado

More than 300 wild horses have been gathered by the Bureau of Land Management in western Colorado. The BLM's White River Field Office began the second stage of a wild horse gathering on July 15 with the goal of getting the herd size below 235. Bait and water trap operations were conducted in June while drive-trap operations using horseback riders and helicopters began a few days ago. On Monday, 81 animals were shipped to the Axtell Wild Horse and Burro Facility.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Christopher ‘Dr. Death’ Duntsch Has Many Ties to Colorado

A new series on Peacock detailing the horrific acts of former doctor Christopher Duntsch, also known as "Dr. Death," has become quite popular for true crime buffs. The limited series, appropriately titled "Dr. Death," stars Joshua Jackson as the title character as well as Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater as the two doctors that help take Jackson's character down.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day. ...
DILLON, CO
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Northern Colorado gets its first Level I trauma center

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) has been designated a Level I trauma center, the first hospital in northern Colorado to receive this designation from Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE). Level I recognizes the hospital can treat severe and complex injuries. The designation, which...
LOVELAND, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Lake View Airbnb With Hot Tub Is Perfect Romantic Colorado Getaway

If you're looking for a romantic getaway, this apartment with a beautiful lake view might fit the bill. This cozy Airbnb sits right on the edge of beautiful Vallecito Lake in southwest Colorado. The place has been newly renovated, but what really makes this destination attractive is the location. You are right across the street from public access to the lake, marina, and a trail that goes around the lake.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Consume the History of Colorado’s Famous Cannibal

It's grisly, it's gross, but people can't get enough. From unfortunate events like the Donner Party to fictional affairs like The Silence of the Lambs, everyone is curious about one of society's darkest practices. Pardon the pun, but if you're hungry for true crime, then sit back and get ready...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy