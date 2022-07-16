Here Are 5 Awesome Lazy Rivers In Colorado To Chill Out In

From parks to plazas and links to lawns, Aurora is on the verge of becoming the first city in the state to ban any new grass that isn't "functional." "Functional means an athletic field, picnic area, something that has a recreational component use to it, but not for aesthetic purposes so all grass for aesthetic purposes will be gone," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. He's come up with what is maybe most aggressive water conservation plan ever in Colorado. It would ban all new golf courses, decorative water features like fountains, and grass in medians. It would also limit the amount of...

AURORA, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO