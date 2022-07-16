ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands After Vancouver Wedding: Photos

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0WuC_0giIAX9y00

Congratulations to the happy couple! John Cena and his love, Shay Shariatzadeh, appeared to wed in front of their friends and family in Vancouver 21 months after their legal courthouse nuptials.

