Twitter reacts to Yair Rodriguez's injury TKO of Brian Ortega at UFC on ABC 3

Yair Rodriguez is back in the win column after defeating Brian Ortega in the UFC on ABC 3 main event – but it didn’t come the way he wanted.

Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) was awarded the first-round TKO victory after Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a dislocated shoulder in the headlining act at USB Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Rodriguez’s victory over Ortega at UFC on ABC 3.

* * * *

Gallery

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Teddy Atlas

UFC

Danny Segura

UFC

Bloody Elbow

Brian Martin

Luke Thomas

Daniel Rubenstein

Kevin Iole

Kenny Florian

Henry Cejudo

Megan Anderson

Charles Rosa

MMA Junkie

Teddy Atlas