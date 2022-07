Nissan Japan announced today that it will temporarily stop taking orders for the Ariya B6 (2WD) and the new Fairlady Z, known simply as the Z in the North American market. The automaker cited a slew of reasons including delays in parts stemming from semiconductor shortages, logistical issues caused by the spread of the new coronavirus infection, and disruption of the supply chain due to unstable global conditions, for its decision to suspend orders of the new vehicles. It said it was making this decision despite “company-wide efforts” to recover from these disruptions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO