Petaluma police arrest twin brothers in fatal stabbing, beating attack

 3 days ago
PETALUMA -- Twin brothers have been arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Petaluma July 10, police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of Keller Street in downtown Petaluma regarding an assault victim with injuries around 1:49 a.m. July 10. Officers found a man lying in the road suffering from puncture wounds, police said.

The officers tried to save the man using CPR and a defibrillator but the man, who police identified as 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Pena of Novato, succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Petaluma police detectives identified Alejandro G. Sanchez, 23, of Petaluma, as a suspect and tracked him down in San Pablo, police said. San Pablo police arrested Sanchez and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Detectives also arrested Alejandro's twin brother, Luis Sanchez, 23, of Petaluma, on suspicion of committing an assault with a deadly weapon -- a baseball bat -- during the July 10 attack, police said. Luis Sanchez was also booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Detective Corie Joerger at (707) 778-4372.

