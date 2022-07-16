ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz to reportedly hire Jason Terry as assistant coach

By Arthur Hill
 3 days ago
Jan 1, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) watches from the bench at an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player Jason Terry is finalizing a deal to join Will Hardy’s coaching staff with the Jazz, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Terry turned to coaching after his 19-year playing career ended in 2018. He spent one year as an assistant at the University of Arizona, then took over as head coach of the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold before the start of this season.

Terry interviewed for the head coaching job in Utah shortly after Quin Snyder’s departure in June. He was among at least 15 potential candidates who were linked to the position before the team selected Hardy.

Although there’s no definite word on Hardy’s other assistants, there have been reports that Bryan Bailey, Irv Roland, Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter could all be retained.

