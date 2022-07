Iowa State quarterback commit JJ Kohl continued his good run of off-season events with a strong performance at Under Armour's Future 50 event,. Kohl did well throwing on air and in the drills, then he carried that over into the 7-on-7 portion where he led his team to a couple of scores. This comes after an Elite 11 Finals performance which earned him a fourth star from 247Sports.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO