Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Timothy O'Brien, 56, is believed to be driving a 2008 White Suburban with a Colorado license ALSF39. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 196 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Corrections

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the agent.

O'Brien escaped on Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. Prior to his apprehension, his last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the incident, according to the department.

O'Brien is serving a 12 month sentence for aggravated robbery, according to online court records. He will face additional charges for escaping.