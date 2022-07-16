ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJUH8_0giHxlJo00
Timothy O'Brien, 56,  is believed to be driving a 2008 White Suburban with a Colorado license ALSF39. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 196 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.  Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Corrections

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the agent.

O'Brien escaped on Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. Prior to his apprehension, his last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the incident, according to the department.

O'Brien is serving a 12 month sentence for aggravated robbery, according to online court records. He will face additional charges for escaping.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAT 7

New Mexico State Police officer found dead at home

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police Department conducted a wellness check where they discovered officer Omar Carrasco dead. The wellness check saw no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be done at the Office of the Medical Investigator. The officer did not show up to...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, NM
KKTV

Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the announcement that an entire Colorado police force was resigning, the Mayor of Springfield is focused on hiring a new chief. The announcement was made public last week by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that Chief Katrina Martin, her husband Officer Dustin Martin and Officer Jonah West were no longer patrolling the streets of Springfield. The town is located on the southeast side of the state. While many people are wondering why all three resigned, the mayor is more focused on finding their replacements.
SPRINGFIELD, CO
kslnewsradio.com

Arizona man in jail following highspeed chase in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 34-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a Monday morning highspeed chase through Garfield and Kane counties. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis E. Heisler, of Phoenix, was able to flee from police. He fled after being stopped by a deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for running a stop sign. Heisler, another adult and two children were outside the car when Heisler was able to force his way past officers and into the car and fled.
KANE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
State
New Mexico State
City
Durango, CO
City
Farmington, NM
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Escaped inmate apprehended in New Mexico

A 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped is in custody, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the agent. O'Brien escaped on Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. Prior to his apprehension, his last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release. The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the incident, according to the department. O'Brien is serving a 12 month sentence for aggravated robbery, according to online court records. He will face additional charges due to his escape.
FARMINGTON, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Extradition
dallasexpress.com

Texas and Colorado Authorities Make Major Meth Bust

Law enforcement in Texas and Colorado worked together with federal agents to apprehend an individual smuggling meth between the two states. In May 2022, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched a criminal investigation into potential narcotics smuggling. Authorities honed in on a suspect, a...
TEXAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Just how evenhanded can courts be?

It’s been a busy week in the worlds of Colorado law enforcement and justice. As regular Colorado Politics readers will already have noted, there were several stories on the law and law enforcement that are worthy of a quick look by you, the nice folks that deign to read my twice-weekly missives.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Colorado Won’t Hold Marijuana Convictions Against State-Licensed Professionals

Gov. Jared Polis last week vowed by executive order that Colorado will not hold out-of-state convictions for most marijuana-related offenses against people applying for professional licenses here. The Boulder Democrat wrote in his order, “There is a workforce shortage in Colorado. Employers are having difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified employees,...
COLORADO STATE
KTTS

Arkansas Man Found With Explosives At Las Vegas Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Denver Gazette

Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
ASPEN, CO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy