Things are about to get very interesting if this goes anywhere and I think she has a valid argument. If you're pregnant, you have certain things you can take advantage of. The one we see most often is the closer parking in parking lots. Typically near the handicapped spaces, they have an expectant mother space usually with a picture of a stork on it. This way someone who is pregnant does not have to walk further to get into a building, but what about special lanes for you to drive in?

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO