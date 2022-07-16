ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Escaped inmate apprehended in New Mexico

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago

A 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped is in custody, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the agent.

O'Brien escaped on Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. Prior to his apprehension, his last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The Office of the Inspector General will investigate the incident, according to the department.

O'Brien is serving a 12 month sentence for aggravated robbery, according to online court records. He will face additional charges due to his escape.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

