ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Women Who Inspire – Marisa Tomei

By Karyn Locke
primewomen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a loudmouth New Yorker with a penchant for cars to a mother figure for Spiderman, Marisa Tomei has definitely run the acting role gamut. Her adulthood has been a “no marriage, no problem” style of life. In fact, the Academy Award-winning actress that never seems to...

primewomen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Prequel Pushes Back Release Date to 2024

The upcoming A Quiet Place prequel is arriving a bit later than expected. Paramount Pictures announced a number of dating decisions Tuesday, including that A Quiet Place: Day One, previously known as Untitled A Quiet Place before the new title was shared at this year’s CinemaCon, will go wide March 8, 2024. It had been scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 22, 2023, and follows A Quiet Place Part II’s release in May 2021 after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honors Will Ferrell's Birthday With His Own Version of Memorable 'Step Brothers' MomentChristopher Meloni Bares...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy