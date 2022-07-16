ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Vacation Glow On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdBKf_0giHvzvo00
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Tia Mowry is having fun in the sun and showing off her vacation glow on social media!

Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress was all smiles in a field full of sunflowers as she donned an adorable one piece black body suit and an oversized animal print coverup. The 44 year old walked along the field of flowers with her braided locs pulled over to one side of her face and a pair of sunglasses on. She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only donning a dainty necklace to set the the entire look off right.

“That vacation glow, though

” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Anybody else want to vacation like Tia? Our good sis is definitely glowing!

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Vacation Glow On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

506
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy