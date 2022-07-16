Council members learn how police handle use of force incidents

Newton Police Officer Tom McDonnell speaks to city council members Randy Ervin, Melissa Dalton and Evelyn George during a July 11 workshop in which city officials learned about how Newton Police Department handles use of force incidents. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Elected city officials experienced real and virtual scenarios during a workshop on July 11 that showed how the Newton Police Department approaches use of force incidents. The two-and-a-half hour presentation showed off body camera footage and put council members in simulated conflicts to understand officer motivations.

Newton Police Chief Rob Burdess said just as public safety administrators do for natural disasters, preparation is important. In this instance, if an officer-involved shooting were to occur in Newton, Burdess wants elected officials and city staff to be prepared for the police department’s response and what is expected of it.

“So that’s what tonight was,” Burdess said. “It’s to give them a foundation for what a national standards-based investigation might look like based on policies and case law and state and federal laws. If it were to ever happen here, which we hope it never does, they have a foundation to know what’s next.”

Other than listening through a presentation by Burdess and Newton Police Sgt. Dillon Lavely, council members were put to the test by officer Tom McDonnell. Using simulated incidents, officials had to direct subjects and make quick-second decisions during traffic stops, a call to a residence and a hostage situation.

Police are trained on these types of scenarios on a regular basis. Regardless of council members’ perceptions of law enforcement and the Newton Police Department specifically, Burdess said they need to understand that officers are involved in use of force incidents every year.

Which is why Lavely showed council members real body camera footage of incidents that took place in Newton, some as recent as 2021. Dangerous situations happen in every community, no matter how big or small, Burdess said. The footage also shows how the level of trainings are paying off.

“Life and death decisions on the officer’s part occur every single year,” Burdess said. “So to show some of these in-person events that happen right here in Newton, I think, just reinforces that. So it’s not just hey this happened in Florida. No, this happened in your backyard three blocks away from your house.”

Newton Police Department frequently reviews each use of force incident through that same footage council members were shown. They learn what they did right and what they could have done better. Council member Melissa Dalton was amazed by both the virtual lessons and the videos of use of force incidents.

As one of the newest city council members, Dalton is walking away from the workshop knowing Newton has a well-trained police department.

“Learning about the statistics or the hours of training they have put in, I feel maybe they go above and beyond obviously more than they need to,” Dalton said. “The takeaway is putting yourself in their situations and how you would have to react.”

When it was Dalton’s turn at the simulator, she later remarked that she and her fellow council members know what they are walking into. And even then some might fail the simulation. Officers many times do not have that luxury during a traffic stop or when responding to calls.

“Just trying to realize how they’re thinking (is challenging). Because everything is a question,” Dalton said.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or at cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com