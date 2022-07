KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.

KANSAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO