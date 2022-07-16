Brad Pitt puts on an eye-catching display in an orange ensemble at the Bullet Train photocall in Paris
Brad Pitt stood out from the crowd while attending a photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly in Paris on Saturday.
The 58-year-old acting legend put on an eye-catching display in a vibrant orange blazer, matching trousers and a T-shirt.
Brad donned a pair of white shoes while posing alongside his co-stars in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Brad looked effortlessly cool in a pair of orange rimmed sunglasses and accessorised with a gold chain.
The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch–directed film as a hitman with the codename Ladybug who is looking to go straight, until he's lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Joey King, who stars in the film opposite Brad, was among those posing for snaps in the French capital.
The actress risked a wardrobe malfunction in a revealing string top which she wore underneath a black leather blazer and matching trousers.
She showed off her edgy sense of style with a chunky padlock chain and sported a glam makeup palette.
The thrilling movie also includes appearances by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.
Bullet Train was originally slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date.
The film's bright trailer suggests it will be a candy-colored affair, in contrast with the dark and violent subject matter.
The film is about five assassins who all end up on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. There are only a few stops in between which makes fleeing impossible.
But over time the assassins realize their jobs are intertwined as they are all going after a strange silver briefcase and they eventually go on the hunt to find out who is behind the plan.
In the meantime, no one trusts each other and everyone is looking over their shoulder in case they become a target.
Director David Leitch has previously shown off his action bona fides by working as an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick films, while going solo to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.
He has a special connection to Brad, as he served as the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's stunt double in several films before moving behind the camera.
