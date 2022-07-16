Brad Pitt puts on an eye-catching display in an orange ensemble at the Bullet Train photocall in Paris

Brad Pitt stood out from the crowd while attending a photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly in Paris on Saturday.

The 58-year-old acting legend put on an eye-catching display in a vibrant orange blazer, matching trousers and a T-shirt.

Brad donned a pair of white shoes while posing alongside his co-stars in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Bold: Brad Pitt stood out from the crowd while attending a photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly in Paris on Saturday

Brad looked effortlessly cool in a pair of orange rimmed sunglasses and accessorised with a gold chain.

The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch–directed film as a hitman with the codename Ladybug who is looking to go straight, until he's lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Joey King, who stars in the film opposite Brad, was among those posing for snaps in the French capital.

Dashing: The 58-year-old acting legend put on an eye-catching display in a vibrant orange blazer, matching trousers and a t-shirt

Stylish: Brad looked effortlessly cool in a pair of orange rimmed sunglasses and accessorised with a gold chain

Looking good: He donned a pair of white shoes while posing alongside his co-stars in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower

Beaming: The star appeared in high spirits during the photoshoot

Role: The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch–directed film as a hitman with the codename Ladybug who is looking to go straight, until he's lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto

The actress risked a wardrobe malfunction in a revealing string top which she wore underneath a black leather blazer and matching trousers.

She showed off her edgy sense of style with a chunky padlock chain and sported a glam makeup palette.

The thrilling movie also includes appearances by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train was originally slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date.

Outing: Joey King, who stars in the film opposite Brad, was among those posing for snaps in the French capital

Wow! She showed off her edgy sense of style with a chunky padlock chain and sported a glam makeup palette

Stars: The thrilling movie also includes appearances by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny

New film: Bullet Train was originally slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date

The film's bright trailer suggests it will be a candy-colored affair, in contrast with the dark and violent subject matter.

The film is about five assassins who all end up on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. There are only a few stops in between which makes fleeing impossible.

But over time the assassins realize their jobs are intertwined as they are all going after a strange silver briefcase and they eventually go on the hunt to find out who is behind the plan.

Looking good: Brad posed for a photo beside the director of Bullet Train David Leitch

Plot: The film's bright trailer suggests it will be a candy-colored affair, in contrast with the dark and violent subject matter

Thrilling: The film is about five assassins who all end up on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka

Talented: Director David Leitch has previously shown off his action bona fides by working as an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick films, while going solo to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw

In the meantime, no one trusts each other and everyone is looking over their shoulder in case they become a target.

Director David Leitch has previously shown off his action bona fides by working as an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick films, while going solo to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

He has a special connection to Brad, as he served as the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's stunt double in several films before moving behind the camera.

The thrilling movie also includes appearances by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

Sweet: Producing partners David and Kelly McCormick put on a loved-up display in the romantic city