Golf

2022 British Open at St. Andrews: Sunday final round tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

We are in store for a truly outstanding day of golf.

Cameron Smith entered the third round with the lead, but on a day that saw almost every player in the field shoot under par, he faltered, shooting 1 over and now sits four shots back.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, who played together in the second-to-last pairing, both shot 66 and will enter the final round four shots clear of the field.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the 2022 British Open. All times listed are ET.

1st hole

Tee time Players

2:20 a.m. Sam Bairstow

2:30 a.m.

Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

2:40 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

2:50 a.m.

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:00 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

3:10 a.m.

Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

3:25 a.m.

Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

3:35 a.m.

Aaron Jarvis, Jordan L Smith

3:45 a.m.

Barclay Brown, Danny Willett

3:55 a.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

4:05 a.m.

Lars Van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

4:15 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

4:30 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

4:40 a.m.

Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

4:50 a.m.

Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

5 a.m.

Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

5:10 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

5:20 a.m.

Adrian Meronk, John Parry

5:40 a.m.

Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

5:55 a.m.

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

6:00 a.m.

David Carey, Lee Westwood

6:10 a.m.

Harold Varner III, Joohyung Kim

6:20 a.m.

Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli

6:30 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

6:45 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

6:55 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

7:05 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

7:15 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

7:25 a.m.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

7:35 a.m.

Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

7:55 a.m.

Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

8:05 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:15 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

8:25 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

8:35 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

8:45 a.m.

Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

9 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

9:10 a.m.

Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:20 a.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

9:30 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

9:40 a.m.

Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

9:50 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

How to watch

Sunday, July 17th

TV

USA: 4-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Streaming will include featured groups, featured holes and is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and theopen.com.

