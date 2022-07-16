GOP National Convention committee recommends Milwaukee to host the 2024 RNC

Photo credit Getty Images

MILWAUKEE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The site selection committee for the GOP National Convention has voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican Convention.

“I have always known that Milwaukee is the perfect place for the Republican Party to hold its Convention,” said Milwaukee Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus in a statement.

“Wisconsin is a battleground state, Milwaukee is a fabulous city, and the people of Wisconsin are the best in America.

Holding the convention in Milwaukee would bring up to 50,000 visitors to the city and add $200 million to the local economy, according to a new release from the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

All 168 members of the RNC will vote to approve the site selection committee’s decision at their summer meeting in August in Chicago.

