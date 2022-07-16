ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

By News Staff
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from...

ktvl.com

klcc.org

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes. Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”. The property’s...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Highway 20 crash near Sweet Home seriously injures youth

A young passenger was seriously injured and transported by life flight to Portland following a single-vehicle commercial truck crash on Highway 20. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at milepost 33 near Sweet Home at around 5:59 p.m. Friday, July 15, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
SWEET HOME, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured his daughter

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a girl, reportedly his daughter, is now in jail. Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher, the jail website says.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on...
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Unhoused in cars: Looking for a place to park

People forced to camp in their cars because of homelessness are largely gone from the block of Ninth Avenue in Albany where the city has banned them. It’s not clear where they have gone, and an advocate’s plea for city council help regarding parking so far has generated no response.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Early-morning Lyons crash kills 2

A Lyons woman and her passenger are dead after a car left a roadway early Saturday morning, July 16, in the Santiam River Canyon area and struck a concrete post and utility pole. Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons drove her 2005 Ford Focus west on East Lyons Mill City Drive...
LYONS, OR
KCBY

Man ejected from car in fatal Linn County crash

On Saturday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. For unknown reasons, a grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Road Work; DMV Closure; National Night Out; Doc Talk

Road work on 9th street finishes up this week as cleanup of the project continues. There is still striping left to be done. This week the City of Florence moves on to two other road projects. Beginning tomorrow portions of the roadway on 10th and 12th street will receive chip seal in the Nopal and Maple area the following week crews will be on Spruce Street from 37th to 42nd Street. Continue to use caution in work areas.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR

