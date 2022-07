Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. is set to play Belle in ABC’s upcoming hybrid special in celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast.” The special was originally announced at the beginning of July. Alongside a screening of the film, it will include live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios, though the special...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO