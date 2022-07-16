Upcoming Tyler Herro extension causing sense of urgency for Heat?
Heat guard Tyler Herro is eligible to sign a multi-year extension this offseason, which may cause a sense of urgency within the team to trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald writes.
Miami is known to covet Durant and Mitchell, both of whom would require giving up several assets in a trade. The main piece of any deal would likely be Herro, who averaged 20.7 points per game as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season.
The Heat and Herro have until mid-October to reach an extension, which could be worth as much as $188M across five seasons. A more realistic ballpark for Herro would be somewhere in the four-year, $100M+ range. That, coupled with the poison pill provision, would make it difficult to trade Herro next season, as Chiang explores.
Here are some other notes from the Southeast:
- Hornets summer league player LiAngelo Ball remains hopeful for a true shot with the team, Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer writes. Ball is playing summer league with Charlotte for the second straight year. “Every little chance I get, I’ve got to come in and do everything right and play hard,” Ball said as part of a larger quote. His brothers, LaMelo and Lonzo, currently start for the Hornets and Bulls, respectively.
- Montrezl Harrell‘s court date has been pushed back until August, according to Sara Coello of the Charlotte Observer. Harrell was caught driving with three pounds of marijuana in Kentucky back in May. As Coello notes, Harrell’s offense could result in getting one-to-five years in prison, plus receiving a fine of up to $10k. Harrell finished last season with the Hornets and is now an unrestricted free agent.
- Despite receiving interest from the Warriors last summer, Bradley Beal had no interest in being traded to Golden State, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Dan Patrick Show (hat tip RealGM). The Warriors ultimately won the championship, while Beal re-signed with the Wizards on a five-year, $251M deal.
Comments / 0