Blue-ribbon commission established looks to stop spread of aquatic invasive species in the U.S.

HELENA, Mont. - A blue-ribbon commission has been established that looks to stop and reverse the spread of aquatic invasive species in the U.S.

According to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation, the commission will convene leading biologists, environmentalists, policymakers, and resource managers to assess existing mitigation efforts and identify more effective eradication solutions.

Congress and the administration in 2023 will be presented with the findings with the goal of passing legislation to better manage and eliminate aquatic invasive species.

The following are members of the Blue-Ribbon Aquatic Invasive Species Commission:

John Arway, Retired State Director

Elizabeth Brown, North American Invasive Species Management Association

Jason Christie, Pro Angler

George Cooper, Forbes-Tate

Clay Crabtree, National Marine Manufacturing Association

Devin Demario, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies

Jake Dree, YETI

Chris Edmonston, BoatU.S.

Marc Gaden, Great Lakes Fishery Commission

Gene Gilliland, B.A.S.S.

Heather Hennessey, Yamaha

Alanna Keating, BoatU.S.

Mike Leonard, American Sportfishing Association

Chris Macaluso, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Mark Menendez, Pro Angler

Ish Monroe, Pro Angler

Steve Moyer, Trout Unlimited

John O’Keefe, Yamaha

Martin Peters, Yamaha

Stephen Phillips, Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission

Christy Plumer, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Ann Rogers Harrison, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Jennifer Silberman, YETI

Mathew Van Daele, Sun’aq Tribe

Nick Wiley, Ducks Unlimited

Drue Winters, American Fisheries Society

Dennis Zabaglo, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency