On July 18th, Lewiston City Council Member Luke Blount announced his resignation from the Council. He then publicly shared his letter of resignation on his facebook page. Blount said “This has been a really hard decision for me, but my wife and I have talked about it and I have decided to step down from the Council. This was a very hard decision to make, but it is a necessary thing at this time in our lives.”

LEWISTON, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO