ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Man shot to death in Littleton on West Riverwalk Circle

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CZTL_0giHUtoN00

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Littleton. It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Riverwalk Circle, not far from the Interstate 25 Belleview Avenue exit.

Police said when officers responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He died a short time later.

Investigators are looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV and said anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation should call Littleton police at (303) 794-1551.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Witnesses say they saw 2 people seriously injured after Denver police shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt. DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Littleton, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Littleton, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on South Havana Street in Aurora Monday night, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed was killed following a fiery crash in Aurora Monday night, according to police. The preliminary investigation into the deadly crash on South Havana Street revealed the motorcyclist of a Yamaha R6 was speeding northbound on South Havana at the same time a blue Subaru Impreza was turning left onto southbound Havana from a parking lot on the east side of the road when the driver collided with the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, CO
The Georgia Sun

Roswell murder suspect killed in police standoff in Colorado

Murder suspect Fabien Perry, wanted by the Roswell Police Department in connection with the death of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, has died after an armed confrontation with law enforcement authorities in Colorado. On July 18, the Roswell Police Department’s ongoing search for Perry led to Aurora, Colorado, where information was gathered that...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Crv
FOX31 Denver

Armed suspects dress-up, chase and rob victims

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police are searching for two suspects who pulled a gun on a couple and chased them down the street. The incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera on July 15. It shows one suspect pointing his gun at the victims as they run inside and slam their front door. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

40-minute 911 response claimed in woman’s killing

DENVER (KDVR) — A community in the Denver area is mourning the loss of 47-year-old Ma Kaing, a mother of four and refugee from Burma. “She’s a community leader. She’s on the housing board here,” said Sharon Knight, the president and CEO of Hope Communities. That’s the organization that manages the Hidden Brook Apartments on 13th Avenue and Xenia Street, where Kaing lived and was killed.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Car, driver wanted in deadly Colfax hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify the driver and car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run. On July 11 at 10:07 p.m., an unknown driver was traveling eastbound at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Quebec Street when the driver hit a pedestrian.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock; police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Castle Rock, and investigators believe the suspect and victim didn’t know each other. The stabbing was reported on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. The Castle Rock Police Department is reporting the suspect was still at the scene when they arrived near East Allen Street and Alexander Place on the north side of the town. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton. The victim was not publicly identified.
nypressnews.com

Denver officers shoot five bystanders after suspect pulled out gun, police say

Police in Denver shot five bystanders when they opened fire into a crowd of people after a suspect pulled out a gun and then allegedly aimed it at authorities. The incident unfolded early Sunday, just as bars in a bustling part of LoDo, the lower Downtown area about a block away from Coors Field and Union Station, issued their last call for the night, police said in a press release on Monday. Denver officers were already in the area patrolling at the time when they spotted an armed man with a firearm, who appeared to be creating a disturbance.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy