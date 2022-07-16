ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Smith falls away at British Open after bad call from bunker

By STEVE DOUGLAS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRLJl_0giHUeoi00
British Open Golf Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — Cameron Smith stepped into a fairway bunker about 3 feet below his ball, which was perched precariously on the lip of the trap.

The Australian had seen his overnight lead disappear in a frustrating third round at the British Open and here he was on 13th hole of the Old Course with a big decision to make.

Play it safe and somehow get the ball back in play. Or go for the bold shot that had danger all over it.

He chose the wrong option.

Reaching up and out of the bunker with his iron, Smith skimmed a low, ugly shot about 100 yards into a heather bush and swung his club in anger. Then he hacked out into more rough on a bank in front of the green, and failed to get up and down.

A double-bogey 6 was the low point of a round that ended on No. 18 like so many holes did for the man with perhaps the most famous haircut in golf — Smith leaning over in anguish after missing a birdie putt.

He began Saturday with a two-shot lead, the lowest 36-hole total in a British Open at St. Andrews, and in a strong position for a run at a first major title.

He ended it four behind Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, and with plenty of regrets after his 1-over 73 that left him tied for third place at 12 under.

“It wasn’t my day," Smith said, "to get something like that (on No. 13) after an already frustrating 11 or 12 holes.”

Smith made 255 feet of putts on Friday, when he shot an 8-under 64, but only about 50 in his third round. He missed a par putt from 4 feet at the first hole and more short birdie putts at the fifth, 15th and 18th holes.

“It was quite frustrating,” Smith said. “It’s probably the best I’ve struck the ball all week. I had lots of opportunities.”

Also heading in the wrong direction late on Moving Day was Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 who — as one of the players to have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour — is used to only playing 54 holes these days.

While Smith was making bad decisions in the rough on No. 13, Johnson was on the par-5 14th, rolling an eagle putt through the green and into a bunker, from which he had to splash out away from pin.

A realistic chance of a birdie turned into a tap-in for bogey, and that mistake seemed to get to him.

Johnson bogeyed two of his next three holes, then hit a drive lower than he wanted to on No. 18 and nearly struck Swilcan Bridge in front of the tee box. Somehow, Johnson emerged with a birdie for a round of 71 that started with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, putting him one shot off the lead at the time.

Johnson was alone in seventh place, six shots off the lead. He is the best-placed LIV player but unlikely now to be lifting the claret jug, which will no doubt suit the R&A.

As the sun disappeared and the pressure mounted in the early evening, there were mistakes everywhere on the closing stretch of the Old Course on Saturday.

Take Cameron Young, the 25-year-old American playing in his first British Open and in the final pairing of the third round.

He was at 14 under and just a shot off the lead when he took on the flag at the par-4 No. 16, which was playing one of the toughest holes all day. Young's ball bounced off to the right over the green, and his return chip flew past the pin and down the slope. He wound up with a double bogey.

Young looked like dropping another when he hit his second shot way too hard and through the 18th green, but managed to save par.

He starts the final round four shots off the lead, like he was at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May where he finished in a tie for third.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Bunker#Australian
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
InsideHook

Cameron Smith May Not Be the Only Recent Major Winner Going to LIV Golf

Although nothing has been made official as of yet, a number of reports following the conclusion of the 150th Open at St. Andrews indicate that newly crowned tournament champion Cameron Smith is on the verge of defecting from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series for a payday in the range of $90 million.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
NFL
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his first major win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Smith shot his second round of 64 of the week on Sunday, coming in at 30 on the final nine holes of the Old Course to shoot 20-under 268 and win the tournament by a shot over Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Eagles hopeful Devon Allen disqualified from track world championships on controversial false start

Sunday was supposed to be Devon Allen's time to shine. Instead, heartbreak on his home track ended his world championships by the slimmest of margins. The Oregon graduate and Philadelphia Eagles hopeful lined up for the 110-meter hurdle final at the world track and field championships in Eugene with a shot at making the podium. But he was disqualified thanks to a false start imperceptible to the human eye.
NFL
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Let’s rank the hardest party nights the claret jug has (probably) ever had

The claret jug—the oldest trophy in golf, a cherished relic, a hallowed heirloom, etched not just with names, but history itself. But did you know the claret jug is also the oldest trophy in partying as well? As synonymous as the silver chalice is with golf, it is just as synonymous with putting a lampshade on your head and belting out “We Are the Champions” from atop the bar. But who partied the hardest? Who deserves the title of Champion Drinker of the Year for all eternity? We may never know the real answer—they didn’t have TikTok in 1873—but that won’t stop us from making and educated guess or two …
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $14 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of British Open Championship prize pool is at $2,500,000,...
GOLF
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
Golf Channel

Cam Smith provides signature moment with putt around Road Hole bunker

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Cam Smith describes himself as a natural putter. It’s mostly about feel and setup. He said he doesn’t focus too much on lag putting, more so on rolling in 10- and 15-footers. “I practice with a mirror for probably 20 minutes a day,...
GOLF
GolfWRX

House goes up for sale featuring replica of iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

Last week we reported on Will Zalatoris’ experience of the Road Hole, the infamous 17th at St. Andrews. Playing Tribute Golf Links in Dallas permits use of several holes whose design is based around some of the most famous holes in golf, including the iconic par-four second-from-last at this year’s Open Championship.
DALLAS, TX
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: This fan angle of Cameron Smith's Road Hole par save makes it even more incredible

Cameron Smith's win at St. Andrews made him the Champion Golfer of the Year. It might not have happened, though, if he hadn't pulled off one of the greatest pars of all time. By now, you've certainly seen it. Many times. After missing the 17th green with his approach, the Aussie found himself in a precarious position with the infamous Road Hole bunker between his golf ball and the flag.
GOLF
Golf.com

Use these 3 keys to copy Jack Nicklaus’ world-class putting stroke

For my money, the greatest putters of the modern era are Tiger Woods, Ben Crenshaw, Brad Faxon and Jack Nicklaus. I see a lot of players try to mimic the styles of the first three but rarely Jack’s. Odd, to say the least — you don’t win 18 majors (including two at St. Andrews, host of this year’s Open Championship) without a world-class stroke.
GOLF
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy