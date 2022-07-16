ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Canada preps for US amid concern over federation's dealings

By ANNE M. PETERSON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3iTQ_0giHSl4D00
Canada Jamaica CONCACAF Women Soccer Canada's Christine Sinclair reacts during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match against Jamaica in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano)

MONTERREY, Mexico — (AP) — The Canadian women's national team is keeping a wary eye on concerns about its federation back home while focusing on a showdown with the United States in Mexico.

An investigation this week by The Sports Network detailed a controversial agreement between Canada Soccer and Canada Soccer Business, which oversees the federation's media rights and sponsorship deals as both the men's and women's teams seek better and more equitable pay.

Earlier this week, the Canadian senior national teams put out a statement about the media outlet's revelations and asked for a full investigation by the agency that governs sport in Canada.

“This must include a closer look at the motivations of those who are said to have entered into this agreement without following basic standards of proper governance, and why the agreement was allowed to remain in place if concerns were expressed by board members,” the statement said. “Moving forward, we call for the members of Canada's national teams to be properly consulted in key Canada Soccer decisions impacting the national teams.”

The Canadian women, gold medalists at the Tokyo Olympics last year, are in Monterrey for the CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 Women's World Cup. Canada and the United States are set to meet in the final on Monday.

Midfielder Quinn said the players were still digesting the TSN article.

“It's been a tough week for us, but obviously we have an important match ahead,” Quinn said “That’s going to be the focus for us moving forward."

Concerns about Canada Soccer's relationship with CSB came to light last month when the Canadian men's team refused to play in a friendly game against Panama over strained labor negotiations.

One of the sticking points was the $10 million in FIFA bonus money the men's team earned by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Canada's national teams believe they are entitled to a share of the bonus.

The men's team has asked for 40% of World Cup prize money, a friends and family travel package, and “equitable structure with our women’s national team that shares the same player match fees, percentage of prize money earned at our respective FIFA World Cups.”

Canada Soccer calls those demands untenable. The proposed distribution of World Cup prize money was "not financially viable once a consideration of the women's national team portion was accounted."

“It is critically important to reiterate and be abundantly clear: fairness and pay equity is at the heart of our ongoing negotiations and we are committed to finding a resolution that meets both of those values,” Canada Soccer said in its statement.

The players have also called for transparency concerning the agreement between the federation and CSB, which uses revenue from the the deals it strikes to help fund Canada's eight-team professional soccer league.

The Canadian women have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup as semifinalists at the W Championship, but the winner earns a berth in the 2024 Olympics. Canada won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, beating Sweden on penalties in the final after edging the United States 1-0 in the semifinals.

The team's captain, Christine Sinclair, who released the joint statement by the national teams, reiterated that for the moment the team must be focused on the tournament.

“Obviously, we appreciate the support we've received from around the world, but nothing really more has happened. No much more to say,” Sinclair said.

The Canadian players have been negotiating with the federation in the wake of a landmark agreement for equal pay between the U.S. Soccer federation and its players.

“The men's team is fully supportive and we're both on the same page,” Sinclair said. “Now it's just a matter of getting Canada Soccer on it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Canada score: Alex Morgan scores cup winner, USA clinch Olympic and Gold Cup berths

The United States women's national team will face Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final on Monday night. For the first time in the competition's history, there is more at stake than just a trophy and bragging rights as the winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 W Gold Cup. The match is set for 10 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.
UEFA
Sports Illustrated

USWNT Ultimately Gets What It Came for at Concacaf W Championship

2023 Women’s World Cup berth? Check. 2024 Olympic berth? Check. Concacaf W Championship title with a side of slight revenge vs. Canada? Check. The U.S. women’s national team entered the combo qualifying tournament with three clear goals, and at the end of two weeks of questions—and following 90 largely wasteful minutes Monday night in Mexico—it can safely say that it has achieved them all. The roadmap for the U.S.’s next two years is set, and its regional bragging rights have been extended. Canada may have upended the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold last summer, but when it comes to Concacaf finals against its neighbor to the south, it’s still second-best, now 0-9-1 all-time in such matches against the U.S.
SOCCER
960 The Ref

Train endangers some of Mexico's oldest pre-historic sites

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The Mexican government has invoked national security powers to forge ahead with a tourist train along the Caribbean coast that threatens extensive caves where some of the oldest human remains in North America have been discovered. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is racing...
AMERICAS
FOX Sports

Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under

We're still a year out from the FIFA Women's World Cup, but bettors are already budgeting which squad they might back in 2023. And when it comes to the oddsboard, the reigning world champ United States are at the top. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) qualified for the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Sinclair
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Fifa World#U S Soccer Federation#Monterrey#Canadian#The Sports Network#Canada Soccer Business#Tsn
Reason.com

U.S. Admits To Providing Intel on Russian Assets to Ukraine

On May 4, The New York Times revealed that the U.S. was providing classified Russian asset targeting intelligence to the Ukrainian military. While it's not surprising that the military would provide an ally with information about Russian troop movements, publicly admitting it is a dangerous mistake. The anonymous U.S. officials...
MILITARY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Defense Chief Wants Advanced Weapons Testing Against Russians

Ukraine wants to be an arena in which more-powerful nations prove out weapons in real-world combat against Russian forces. Ukraine is openly offering itself as a venue for NATO allies to donate and demonstrate advanced weaponry in real-world combat scenarios. The countries would then benefit from the combat experience of Ukrainian soldiers using those weapons against Russian forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Defense One

Today's D Brief: New Ukraine artillery is impacting Russia; Shoigu orders new offensives; $500M from EU to Kyiv; HIMARS to Estonia?; And a bit more.

Russia’s invading forces are having some trouble with Ukraine’s long-range artillery. So on day 145 of Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, his defense chief officially prioritized the destruction of Western-supplied weapons, according to Moscow’s state-run media TASS. Why now? Ukraine officials claim to have destroyed 30 Russian...
MILITARY
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
960 The Ref

US environmental study launched for Thirty Meter Telescope

HONOLULU — (AP) — The National Science Foundation said Tuesday it plans to conduct a study to evaluate the environmental effects of building one of the world's largest optical telescopes on sites selected in Hawaii and Spain's Canary Islands. The agency published a notice in the Federal Register...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Amazon sues admins of 10K Facebook groups over fake reviews

Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people "willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews" across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country’s military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy