Sports Betting Line

Houston won only four games last season, a year of distraction due to the legal situation of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. They rid themselves of that headache (mostly) by dealing Watson to Cleveland in the offseason. It was the move to make, but even with last year's rookie QB Davis Mills looking like an NFL-caliber starter, there is still a lot of the roster that needs to be made over. The trade was all about the future but that future is still a ways off.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO