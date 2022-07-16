Sports Betting Line

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF
Philadelphia -158 at MIAMI +134
at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF
N.Y Mets -235 at CHICAGO CUBS +194
at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Milwaukee +144
at SAN DIEGO -188 Arizona +158
American League
at TORONTO -330 Kansas City +265
at N.Y YANKEES -196 Boston +164
at TAMPA BAY -162 Baltimore +136
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Seattle -130 at TEXAS +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

HOUSTON, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

