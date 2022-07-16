ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysts project big increase to Social Security payments in 2023 — but there might be a downside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Smith
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46M2SV_0giHSflr00

( NewsNation ) — With inflation at a 40-year high, there may be one small bright spot for millions of Americans in the form of a massive increase in Social Security payments.

Social Security beneficiaries could see a 10.5% increase in their payments in 2023, driven by rising inflation , according to a new estimate.

That means the average monthly retiree benefit, which is currently $1,668, will increase by about $175, according to The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group that released the projection Wednesday.

Mary Johnson, an analyst for the non-partisan organization, said those figures could be slightly higher if inflation runs “hot” in the coming months — with a possible cost-of-living increase of 11.4%. If inflation cools, the 2023 increase may only be 9.8%, according to her projections.

Johnson bases her calculations on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, the same way the Social Security Administration determines cost-of-living adjustments.

Best and worst US states to live in as inflation keeps rising

However, the downside is that it still may not be enough to cover seniors’ costs if price hikes aren’t tamed in the coming months.

Higher-income individuals may have to pay more for Medicare Part B premiums, which are typically deducted from Social Security checks, and have increased each year since 2015. In 2022, those premiums increased 14.5% to bring the standard monthly premium to $170.10 per month .

An increase in Social Security pay could also place tens of thousands of low-income retirees into a higher-income bracket — meaning they may have to start paying taxes on their benefits, when they had previously never done so, Johnson noted.

Meanwhile, the more money given to Social Security beneficiaries, the faster the program’s funds will be depleted. At its current level, Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2035 if Congress doesn’t act.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Act#Consumer Price Index#Americans#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Could Collect an Extra $2,162 Per Year in 2023

Seniors could receive a massive cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. Cost-of-living adjustments were designed to keep up with inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is. Most people know that you can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62. And if you’ve done any financial planning for your retirement, you probably also know that if you wait to claim benefits until the age of 70, you can max out the benefit amount you can receive monthly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy