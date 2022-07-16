ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron Wears New Sneaker During Drew League Game

By Pat Benson
The Drew League is the Mecca of summer hoops. Fans, amateurs, and NBA players alike make the annual pilgrimage to south central Los Angeles for the pro-am tournament. This year, even 'King James' made the trip for the first time in over a decade.

Even better for sneakerheads, LeBron James wore the unreleased Nike LeBron 20 in a pink colorway. James has worn the sneaker in private workouts and viral videos, but this is the first time he has actually competed in the new sneaker. Let's just say the hoop shoe is fit for a king.

James teamed up with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. Two weeks ago, we discussed DeRozan's rich history at the Drew League and his affinity for the Nike Kobe signature line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAbKQ_0giHSWmC00
LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 at the Drew League. NBA

There was heavy speculation that Kyrie Irving would play with James and DeRozan, but that never panned out. The good news is there is still plenty of time left for other NBA players to squeeze in a quick run at the Drew League. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

