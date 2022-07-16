ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 British Open: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland separate from the field except for each other

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwN6e_0giHOizW00
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – On Tuesday, Rory McIlroy said winning the 150th British Open would be his Holy Grail. He’s 18 holes away from making history with his fifth major win and ending a nearly eight-year drought at the major championships.

But first, he will have to separate from Viktor Hovland, who is attempting to become the first Norwegian to win a major. Paired together in the third round, they shot matching rounds of 66 at the Old Course to share the 54-hole lead at 16-under 200.

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Hovland said of the back-and-forth battle for the lead between him and McIlroy. “Probably not going to forget that one too quickly. No, I played great, but it was also cool to trade some holes with Rory as well.”

McIlroy poured in five birdies, a lone bogey and a one-in-500 hole-out eagle at No. 10.

“It was skill to get it somewhere close, but it was luck that it went in the hole,” McIlroy said. “You need a little bit of luck every now and again, especially in these big tournaments. And that was a nice bonus.”

The 33-year-old McIlroy broke the birdie seal with a pair of circles on the card at Nos. 5 and 6 and tacked on another at the ninth for a splendid outward nine. Then he crushed a 334-yard tee shot at 10 that caught a greenside pot bunker. His hole-out eagle was the shot of the day, and even Hovland took a moment to acknowledge it.

“That’s just a filthy bunker shot. So you just kind of have to go, hey, that was a sick shot,” Hovland said. “When things like that happen, you just kind of have to give each other a fist bump and say good shot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yndPM_0giHOizW00
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy plays his ball from close to the wall on the 17th hole during his third round on day 3 of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 16, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

McIlroy wasn’t as fortunate when his drive at 17 stopped in the left rough and his second shot came out hot and bounded over the green, through the sand, rolled over the road and bounced back off the wall. Due to his ball being in a divot, he hit a low punch for his third that found the putting surface, but it resulted in his lone bogey of the day and dropped him back into a tie for the lead with Hovland. McIlroy didn’t waste any time returning to 16 under for the tournament by making a birdie at the last to shoot his second 66 of the championship.

While McIlroy eyes adding to his major glory, Hovland is in contention for the first time at one of the big events and noted that The Open is the first major he grew up watching and that being at St. Andrews would be extra special.

“I don’t think there’s any other place that would top it,” he said. “To win a major that’s closest to home, that would be really cool.”

After the round, Hovland was asked if he had a moment during the round where he thought to himself, this is where he intended to be his entire life.

“I was thinking what the hell am I doing here?” Hovland said, breaking into laughter. “Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty crazy from where I grew up and so far away from playing the PGA Tour, European Tour, for that matter major championships. Just to be here is very special, but to have a chance to win one is – yeah, I have to pinch myself, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to hold back tomorrow.”

If the 24-year-old Hovland were to claim the Claret Jug, it would mark the first time that the four majors were all won by players under 30.

Hovland climbed the leaderboard by making four straight birdies on the front nine starting with a 38-footer at the third hole and following it up with a 42-footer at the fourth. He made a 14-foot birdie putt after McIlroy’s hole-out eagle at 10 and a two-putt birdie at 18 in posting a bogey-free 66 and setting up a rematch with McIlroy on Sunday in the final pairing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOMof_0giHOizW00
Cameron Smith reacts after missing a putt on the 7th green during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Their closest pursuers, who trail by four strokes, are third-round leader Cameron Smith (73), whose putter cooled off and made a round-ruining double bogey at 13 after a poor drive, and Cameron Young (71), who hung tough but made his own back-nine double bogey at 16.

“The golfing gods were not with me today,” Smith said.

But might they be with McIlroy this week? Golf Channel’s Paul McGinley suggested the stars finally may be aligned for McIlroy, who said he’s finished off enough golf tournaments in his time that he’ll know what to do tomorrow, to sip from golf’s Holy Grail.

“I see so many things coming together,” McGinley said. “I just feel that the golfing gods have got something good in store for Rory McIlroy.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Channel#Norwegian#Nos
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘I don’t want to play it again’: Players react to the Old Course’s 17th hole

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I didn't think anybody would withdraw': British Open first alternate Alex Noren, who skipped St. Andrews, is in contention at Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chez Reavie continues to tear up the golf course, and Alex Noren has some added incentive this week. Reavie leads the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship with plus-37 points at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course, where they are using the Modified Stableford scoring system.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Spun

Cam Smith Asked About Rumors He's Joining LIV Golf

Cameron Smith isn't focused on the rumors about him joining LIV Golf right now. After all, he just won The Open for the first time and also secured his first major win in the process. He finished at 20-under for the event, which was one shot better than Cameron Young and two shots better than Rory McIlroy.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy