Yankees RHP Miguel Castro to be shut down for four weeks with right shoulder strain

By Mark Polishuk
 3 days ago
New York Yankees relief pitcher Miguel Castro. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain, per a team announcement. The placement is retroactive to July 13. To fill the open roster spot, New York called up outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A.

The injury will sideline Castro well beyond the 15-day minimum, as manager Aaron Boone told The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler and other reporters that Castro will likely be shut down from throwing for four weeks. Counting the ramp-up and rehab time necessary after that shutdown period, it doesn’t look like Castro will be back in the Yankees’ bullpen until September, assuming his recovery goes smoothly.

It’s a tough break for both Castro and the Yankees, as the 27-year-old has posted some respectable numbers in his first season in the Bronx. Acquired from the Mets for Joely Rodriguez just prior to Opening Day, Castro has a 4.00 ERA, 46.6% grounder rate, and an above-average 24.8% strikeout rate over 27 relief innings. As has been the case for much of his career, walks have been an issue for Castro, but his 10.7% walk rate (while only the 18th percentile of all pitchers this season) is actually his best number since 2017.

Looking at other Yankee relievers on the IL, Zack Britton is expected to return from Tommy John surgery rehab in September, while righty Ron Marinaccio (shoulder inflammation) could be back for the start of the second half. New York was already expected to explore pitching options prior to the trade deadline, with both starting and relief candidates likely on the radar.

