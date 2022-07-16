Astros' Catching Prospect Berryhill Fractures Finger

Houston Astros' catching prospect Luke Berryhill exited Friday's contest with a fractured finger.

Catcher Luke Berryhill fractured a finger on his right hand Friday on a throwout to third base, he posted to his Instagram . The Houston Astros Double-A prospect gunned down Northwest Arkansas Naturals' Tyler Gentry on attempt to steal third, before being replaced by Cesar Salazar.

"A guy was stealing (third), and it was a low outside pitch so I couldn't clear my body all the way around the batter so (I) had to throw over him," Berryhill said via Instagram. "When I followed (through) on the throw, the tip of my finger hit the bat and fractured."

Berryhill will miss four to six weeks with his injured finger. The Corpus Christi Hooks roster one other catcher — Salazar — but Jose Alvarez would most likely be reassigned from Triple-A Sugar Land once Yainer Diaz returns from the Futures Game.

Berryhill was named the Astros Minor League Player of the Year in 2021 in his first season with the organization. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for Cionel Pérez in January 2021, Berryhill started last season in Low-A Fayetteville before climbing to Double-A Corpus Christi by years end.

The 24-year-old is slashing .251/.375/.403 this season while at one point possessing a 50-game on-base streak. Berryhill is ranked the 25th-best prospect and third-best catcher in Houston's farm system with Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz ahead of him.

