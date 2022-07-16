ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Catching Prospect Berryhill Fractures Finger

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sA2l6_0giHKa4Y00

Houston Astros' catching prospect Luke Berryhill exited Friday's contest with a fractured finger.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Catcher Luke Berryhill fractured a finger on his right hand Friday on a throwout to third base, he posted to his Instagram . The Houston Astros Double-A prospect gunned down Northwest Arkansas Naturals' Tyler Gentry on attempt to steal third, before being replaced by Cesar Salazar.

"A guy was stealing (third), and it was a low outside pitch so I couldn't clear my body all the way around the batter so (I) had to throw over him," Berryhill said via Instagram. "When I followed (through) on the throw, the tip of my finger hit the bat and fractured."

Berryhill will miss four to six weeks with his injured finger. The Corpus Christi Hooks roster one other catcher — Salazar — but Jose Alvarez would most likely be reassigned from Triple-A Sugar Land once Yainer Diaz returns from the Futures Game.

Berryhill was named the Astros Minor League Player of the Year in 2021 in his first season with the organization. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for Cionel Pérez in January 2021, Berryhill started last season in Low-A Fayetteville before climbing to Double-A Corpus Christi by years end.

The 24-year-old is slashing .251/.375/.403 this season while at one point possessing a 50-game on-base streak. Berryhill is ranked the 25th-best prospect and third-best catcher in Houston's farm system with Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz ahead of him.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Houston Astros Interested in Right-Handed Starter Luis Castillo
  2. Peña, Pressly Lift Houston Astros Over Los Angeles Angels In Late-Game Heroics
  3. Report: Brantley Leaves Astros in Los Angeles For Further Shoulder Tests in Houston
  4. Report: Altuve Exits Thursday With Contusion, Won't Play Friday
  5. Houston Astros Lefty Mushinski Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance in Triple-A
  6. Houston Astros Enter 2022 Draft With Fangraphs' 27th-Best Farm System
  7. FOCO Releases Exclusive Houston Astros 'Bobbles On Parade' Bobblehead
  8. Ohtani Carves Through Houston Astros' Offense, Javier Exits Early With 10 Strikeouts
  9. Report: Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Two Simulated Innings From Next Rehab Step
  10. Luis García Tosses Astros' 17th Consecutive Quality Start on the Road

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cionel Pérez
Person
Korey Lee
Person
Lance Mccullers
The Spun

Look: Astros Players Booed Heavily Before All-Star Game

The Houston Astros might actually be the most hated team in the history of sports. Just moments ago, the All-Star Game participants were introduced. When the announcer announced the names of Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, a chorus of boos rang down on them from the fans. Yikes.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#The Houston Astros Double#Triple A Sugar Land#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Instagram
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

2022 Houston Texans win total: Post Watson era doesn't look promising

Houston won only four games last season, a year of distraction due to the legal situation of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. They rid themselves of that headache (mostly) by dealing Watson to Cleveland in the offseason. It was the move to make, but even with last year's rookie QB Davis Mills looking like an NFL-caliber starter, there is still a lot of the roster that needs to be made over. The trade was all about the future but that future is still a ways off.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
150
Followers
54
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy