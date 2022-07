Leading the Reagan clan for the past 12 years, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan did more than raise his kids to carry on the legacy of being cops, he is also the backbone of the hit CBS show Blue Bloods. Over its 12-season run, the Reagan family, composed of top names like Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, encompassed what it means to be a cop and the troubles they face every day. Among the family, only Moynahan’s Erin Reagan was the one not to be a detective or street cop. Although spending her time in the courtroom as an assistant district attorney, Moynahan had more than enough close calls during the show. But according to the actress, nothing compared to the famous dinner scenes.

