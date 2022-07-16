ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What Israelis Hope Comes From President Biden’s Mideast Trip

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden began his historic trip to the Mideast earlier this week. As Israel prepared for his arrival, FOX News Radio’s Eben...

Fox News

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term

On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
Fox News

Fmr amb. to Israel refutes Biden's claims about allowing Israeli access to Saudi airspace: 'Not significant'

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, contradicted President Biden's tout that opening airspace over Saudi Arabia to allow for flights to and from Israel is a "big deal," contrarily remarking that he had flown over Saudi territory many times. Friedman also told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that Biden's Middle East trip was a "huge missed opportunity."
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
