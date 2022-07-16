ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankie Jonas Admits How He Felt When He First Met Sophie Turner

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to blame Frankie Jonas for "not talking" to his sister-in-law when they first met. She's "Sansa Stark" for crying out loud!

On an appearance on Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, the youngest Jonas opened up about his experience meeting Sophie Turner for the first time. Sophie, as we all know, is married to Joe Jonas — and the couple just welcomed baby No. 2 earlier this month.

"Honestly, the most starstruck I've ever been was showing up at this airport and then, on this plane with my family is Sansa Stark. And I'm like, 'Uhhhh!'" Frankie recalled about the encounter in November 2016.

The Claim to Fame co-host continued, "I, like, twiddled my thumbs the whole flight and I was just trying to think of something to say to her. I could not (speak) for like 24 hours. I didn't talk to Sophie because I was too afraid because she was so cool."

Now, Frankie thinks it's "nuts" that Sophie is his "sister."

Joe and Sophie first started dating in 2016 and secretly got married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to E! News. The Game of Thrones star gave birth to 2-year-old daughter Willa in July 2020.

You can listen to Frankie Jonas' interview on Chicks in the Office below:

