ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Lawsuit claims Skittles contain toxin and are unsafe to eat

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0b7B_0giH7ulO00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( WTVO ) — A new lawsuit, filed by a consumer in California, claims Skittles are unsafe to eat because they contain a chemical the company had pledged to remove.

According to the class action lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday, Jenile Thames has accused Mars, Inc. of endangering Skittles consumers by including “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide, or TiO2, in the rainbow colored candy, according to Reuters .

The European Union is phasing out the use of titanium dioxide with a full ban going into place August 7, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The restriction went into effect after food safety regulators determined it had the ability to alter DNA, the lawsuit says.

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

“A reasonable consumer would expect that [Skittles] can be safely purchased and consumed as marketed and sold,” the complaint said. “However, the products are not safe.”

TiO2 has not been banned in the United States, but federal guidelines restrict the quantity to 1% by weight of the food.

The California lawsuit alleges the sale of the candy violates the state’s consumer protection laws. It also claims the chemical is used in paint, adhesives, plastics and other materials and can cause damage to DNA, the brain, and other organs.

Mars Inc. said it used the chemical as a colorant in 2016 and said it would be removing artificial colors over the next five years.

The lawsuit claims that other brightly colored candies aren’t made with titanium dioxide , according to Bloomberg.

Mars had not replied to requests for comment from Nexstar and Reuters as of publishing time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 15, dies after being dropped at hospital for shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being dropped off at a Columbus hospital after being shot. Columbus police said the victim, Devin Bannister, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound. Bannister was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 a.m. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda#Foodsafety#Toxin#Chemical Company#Dna#Law#Reuters#The European Union#Asian#Tripadvisor#Mars Inc
The Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed. A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
NBC4 Columbus

Portsmouth man arrested, charged with raping 5-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl. Cody Lee Taylor, 18, was charged with one felony count of rape and arrested at his Portsmouth home, located on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where he reportedly sexually assaulted the child, according to a Tuesday news release […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID victim in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Columbus’ east side Friday. Police on Sunday identified Reynard Reed, 46, as the man who was shot and killed on the 700 block of Lilley Avenue at approximately 4:56 p.m. Friday. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Guilty verdict reached in Hardin County kidnapping, rape

KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury convicted a Hardin County man Tuesday in the kidnapping and raping of a 7-year-old girl last November. Charles Eugene Castle was found guilty on several counts including kidnapping, rape, aggravated attempted murder, and other charges. Castle was convicted of kidnapping the child from her home overnight on Nov. 11, […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a United Dairy Farmers store in the Short North Arts District, according to Columbus Police. Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy