It was a scary moment when Bryce Harper went down in San Diego on June 25. Barely more than a year before, he was hit in the face by an errant fastball in St. Louis. Now a father of two children, it's easy to understand why Harper might be fearful. Just so, his Phillies teammates were fearful that they'd lost their MVP for the entire season when he hit the ground that night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO