Arizona State

Arizona governor deploys National Guard to county facing flash flooding amid battling wildfires

By Hannah Sarisohn
 3 days ago
Arizona's governor has deployed the state's National Guard to assist with flooding relief and mitigation over the weekend in Coconino County, he announced...

The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado...
￼Lightning sparks multiple wildfires over weekend

MOHAVE COUNTY – Thunderstorm activity is suspected as a number of wildfires ignited in northwest Arizona over the weekend. About 20 people were evacuated just south of Wikieup Sunday as the Big Sandy Fire scorched about 150 acres of dense vegetation and threatened structures. The Bureau of Land Management...
Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
Uncontrolled COVID spread reported in dozens of Navajo Nation communities

Navajo Nation health officials say 58 reservation communities have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. They include Chinle, Ganado, Kayenta and Tuba City. It comes as the tribe reports nearly 330 new known cases over a three-day period that ended Monday. Officials say two deaths from the virus were also confirmed. Ten...
What's next for Arizona's roads after transportation bill veto?

PHOENIX — For nearly 40 years, every purchase made in Maricopa County added a little money to help pay for our infrastructure. However, soon that money could dry up. Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed HB 2685, which would have allowed people in Maricopa County to decide if they wanted to extend a half-cent tax to help fund county transportation projects.
Ducey sends AZ National Guard troops to Flagstaff after flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Governor Doug Ducey is ordering Arizona National Guard troops to the Flagstaff area after flash flooding from monsoon storms inundated area homes. In a statement Saturday, Ducey said the guard members will assist with flood mitigation measures like filling sandbags. 30 members will be on the...
First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
Excessive heat warning issued for 3 Arizona counties

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday and Sunday in three counties: Maricopa, Pinal and Coconino in areas below 4,000 feet. National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Iniguez says Phoenix will see temperatures above 110 both days this weekend. “For Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be looking...
COVID-19 levels high in all Northern Arizona counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show high levels of COVID-19 transmission throughout most of Arizona, including all counties in the northern half of the state. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public places due to the high community levels. Community levels are calculated from new cases,...
What is 2-1-1 Arizona? – Call 211 or Visit: 211Arizona.org

In Arizona, we have a dedicated 3 digit Information and Referral number by simply dialing 211. Arizona Information and Referral Service operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and every day of the year. Live-operator service is available at all times in English and Spanish, and assistance is available in other languages via real-time interpreter services. 2-1-1. Arizona operators will help individuals and families find resources that are available to them locally, throughout the state, and provide connections to critical services that can improve, and save, lives, including:
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Arizona Motor Vehicle Division adds 4 more specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division on Monday announced the addition of four more specialty license plates. Drivers can now choose from the Arizona 4-H, Arizona education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbirds Charities plates. Specialty plates typically cost $25 per year, with $17...
