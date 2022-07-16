ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Former chief of staff says it sets ‘a very risky precedent’ for Pence to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111MKT_0giH58zX00

( The Hill ) – The ex-chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that it would set a “very risky precedent” for Pence to testify in front of the House Jan. 6 committee.

“I think that for the committee there should be a reflection and an appreciation that there are real separation, and basically balance of power, here, but there’s also I think a precedent that’s of great concern,” Marc Short said during an interview with CBS.

Trump faces rising chances of a 2024 primary challenge

The Jan. 6 committee has held a series of public hearings this summer in an effort to publicize its findings that aim to connect former President Trump to the Capitol insurrection.

Pence became a focus of attention for Capitol rioters on the day when the mob breached the building’s security and chants of “hang Mike Pence” were heard during the chaos.

Testimony shared with the public during the select committee’s hearings alleged that Trump privately pressured Pence to overturn the election results during the certification process on Jan. 6, 2021.

The former president also made calls publicly on Twitter for Pence to overturn his electoral loss. However, Pence resisted these calls.

During his interview with CBS, Short said that testimony from Pence would set a precedent for other vice presidents, like President Biden, to testify in front of Congress.

“Do you want a precedent where all the sudden you’re allowed to bring former vice presidents to talk about what they were doing when they were vice president, in the Congress to talk about their conversations with the president of the United States?” Short asked.

He added: “I think it’s a very risky precedent.”

5 takeaways from Biden’s Middle East trip

Short said that his main concern on Jan. 6 was ensuring that Pence still planned to “complete the business of the American people that night” by counting the votes of electors in the 2020 presidential election.

The former chief of staff added that he called Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows to discuss the issue.

“Our focus was making sure that the capitol was safe, making sure that democracy was continuing forward,” Short said of his conversation with Meadows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
WEKU

Lawmakers in troubled Sri Lanka choose a new president to replace the ousted leader

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation. Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime...
WORLD
The Independent

Tucker Carlson repeats racist ‘great replacement’ theory and says Democrats trying to ‘replace the electorate’

Tucker Carlson has again promoted the baseless Great Replacement Theory on his show to lash out at Democrats for allegedly trying to “replace” the electorate.The Fox News host, who has spoken about the white supremacist theory frequently, went on a long rant on Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight and blamed the government for “changing America completely and forever” and “undermining democracy” by replacing US-born Americans with immigrants.“Sometime around 1965, our leaders stopped trying to make the United States a hospitable place for American citizens, their constituents, to have their own families,” he said. “That used to be considered...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have struck and seriously damaged a bridge that is key for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, a regional official said Wednesday. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-backed temporary administration for the Russia-controlled southern Kherson region, said the Ukrainian military struck the bridge across the Dnipro River with missiles Wednesday, scoring 11 hits. He said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that the bridge sustained serious damage but it wasn’t closed for traffic. Stremousov said that the Ukrainian forces used the U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to strike the bridge, adding that some of them were intercepted by Russian air defenses.
MILITARY
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy