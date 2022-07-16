ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Chances for pop-up showers, storms for New Jersey tonight and Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Tracking a few isolated storms. A batch of rain with some embedded storms are now making their way east. This has been weakening but some will hold together for NJ this evening. Some pockets of heavy rain still possible. Showers & storms may be ongoing into the overnight. Temps are warm & humid. Winds light. Maybe some patchy fog in spots, mostly cloudy.

NEXT: Rinse and repeat for Sunday. Highs in the 80s some close to 90 and humid. Isolated showers and storms again. Greater chance of storms on Monday. Hot week ahead - heat wave for sure. Heat indices mid/upper 90s later in the week. Storms possible on and off too.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey could see pop-up showers or storms Saturday night under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Sunday may see isolated showers or storms under warm temperatures as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm in several areas. Humid. Lows 68-72.

SUNDAY: Scattered morning showers. Then some sun but then another chance of a thunderstorm. Warm and humid. Highs again 82-87.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekbEc_0giH4yOv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6L8g_0giH4yOv00

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms becoming more numerous and widespread over the state. Highs 80-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 90.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High at least 90-95. Heat Index 95-100.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

