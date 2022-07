Life in prison or the death penalty? That's the choice a Florida jury will start deciding today in the case against Nikolas Cruz. He has already pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018. NPR's Greg Allen joins us now from Miami. Greg, this was a horrific shooting at the high school in Parkland, Fla. Unlike a lot of other mass shootings, though, the gunman survived and now stands trial. Can you remind us what happened?

