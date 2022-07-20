10 years later, series of events will honor victims of Aurora movie theater shooting

Tom Sullivan reflects on movie theater shooting in Aurora 10 years later 03:33

Wednesday, July 20 marks 10 years since the Aurora movie theater tragedy. Twelve people lost their lives and dozens of people were injured. The community is hosting a series of events to honor the victims.

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 8pm

Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Display of white crosses, which will remain at memorial until July 24 at 5pm

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 11:59pm

Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Vigil remembrance and candlelight procession

Link: The program will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted on Facebook.com/720MemorialFoundation and 7-20memorial.org.

When: Saturday, July 23 at 9am

Where: Starts at RTD Aurora Metro Center Station and finishes at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden

What: The Hero's Journey 5K

Link: Register for Race

When: Saturday, July 23 at 1:45pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Reflection Ceremony, which includes reading of the names of the victims

When: Saturday, July 23 at 3pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Community event featuring wellness booths, lawn games, children's activities, live music and beer garden

Link: Beer Garden Tickets https://www.7-20memorial.org/21-beer-wristband

When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:20pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Immersive audio/visual event called Metamorphosis

