Aurora, CO

10 years later, series of events will honor victims of Aurora movie theater shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 22 hours ago

Tom Sullivan reflects on movie theater shooting in Aurora 10 years later 03:33

Wednesday, July 20 marks 10 years since the Aurora movie theater tragedy. Twelve people lost their lives and dozens of people were injured. The community is hosting a series of events to honor the victims.

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 8pm

Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Display of white crosses, which will remain at memorial until July 24 at 5pm

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 11:59pm

Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Vigil remembrance and candlelight procession

Link: The program will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted on Facebook.com/720MemorialFoundation and 7-20memorial.org.

When: Saturday, July 23 at 9am

Where: Starts at RTD Aurora Metro Center Station and finishes at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden

What: The Hero's Journey 5K

Link: Register for Race

When: Saturday, July 23 at 1:45pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Reflection Ceremony, which includes reading of the names of the victims

When: Saturday, July 23 at 3pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Community event featuring wellness booths, lawn games, children's activities, live music and beer garden

Link: Beer Garden Tickets https://www.7-20memorial.org/21-beer-wristband

When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:20pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Immersive audio/visual event called Metamorphosis

Mourners remember those killed 10 years ago in Aurora theater shooting

On the 10-year anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, the pain of that day still lingers for so many in the community. On Wednesday, Haylee Shaw stopped by the 7/20 memorial to remember her late friend 18-year-old A.J. Boik, who was one of the victims killed on July 20, 2012."I'm shaking trying not to cry talking to you. It's just hard thinking about all the lives that were lost and affected still to this day because of what happened. His personality was unmatched, to put it lightly, he was very creative and artistic and I don't think I ever saw...
Aurora theater survivor supports others through own healing journey

For many, coping with what happened in our state on July 20, 2012 hasn't been easy. Jenalise Long was in the Aurora theater when the shots rang out, and even 10 years later is working to cope with what happened. "I can't believe it's been 10 years," Long told CBS4's Dominic Garcia. "I remember it like it was yesterday. Around this time, I normally just block it out until these past couple of years when I've tried to deal with everything."One way Jenalise tends to her mental health is through physical health. She's part of the group Pull Your Heart...
Free concert series returns at Denver's Riverfront Park

DENVER — The free summer concert series at Denver's Riverfront Park is back for a second year. Riverfront Park Summer Sessions will be held on Thursday, July 21 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 19th Street Bridge at 19th and Platte Streets. The concert series runs from 4 p.m....
Frightening video shows pair in costume, wigs attempting to rob Wheat Ridge couple

Neighbors say home surveillance, showing two costume-clad criminals as they try and follow a couple into their Wheat Ridge home before pulling a gun is alarming."It's very scary, especially in broad daylight," one neighbor told CBS News Colorado.He and a friend live near 41st and Benton, where the attempted robbery took place. They were stunned to see the video."Oh my god, get inside," his friend says while watching the video.It's now circulating on a neighborhood page online, and it ends with distinct laughter from one of those suspects."Like they're having fun at someone's expense," the same neighbor said.Wheat Ridge Police...
Denver Police release bodycam still images from officer-involved shooting

Denver Police released new, still-frame images from Sunday's officer-involved shooting that left 6 innocent bystanders injured. On July 17th around 1:30 in the morning, officers were on patrol to monitor bar time closing near 20th and Larimar. They attempted to stop a man involved in an altercation, and they believed he was armed.Police say the suspect, Jordan Waddy, ignored commands to stop, tried to avoid police, and ultimately pulled a gun out of his pocket. Matt Clark, the commander of Denver's Major Crimes Division details the split-second decision police were faced with and an image from that moment captured on...
After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
Aurora could become first Colorado city to outlaw 'decorative' grass in new landscaping

From parks to plazas and links to lawns, Aurora is on the verge of becoming the first city in the state to ban any new grass that isn't "functional." "Functional means an athletic field, picnic area, something that has a recreational component use to it, but not for aesthetic purposes so all grass for aesthetic purposes will be gone," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. He's come up with what is maybe most aggressive water conservation plan ever in Colorado. It would ban all new golf courses, decorative water features like fountains, and grass in medians. It would also limit the amount of...
Shelter-in-place lifted after bomb threat at Denver-area school

DENVER — Deputies have given the all-clear after issuing a shelter-in-place order for the area surrounding Pima Medical Institute - Denver due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said at 4:34 p.m. the bomb unit was investigating an active threat at the school...
Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
