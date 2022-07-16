2022 British Open: Viktor Hovland's golf equipment at St. Andrews

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.

