2022 British Open: Viktor Hovland's golf equipment at St. Andrews

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

A complete list of the golf equipment Viktor Hovland is using at St. Andrews during the 2022 British Open:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 85 TX shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shaft, (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5), Callaway JAWS MD5 Raw (60 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD DS72

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

