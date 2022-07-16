Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Hunting Park On His Way Home After Shift At UPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen after working a shift at UPS early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of North 7th Street around 4:45 a.m.

He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

