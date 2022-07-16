ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Smoke, water damage affect multiple families after fire in North Versailles

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The homes of multiple residents were damaged during an apartment complex fire in North Versailles.

Allegheny County dispatchers say first responders were called to the scene at the 1900 block of Hyer Avenue at 3:03 p.m.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a unit on the top floor of the building. They believe that smoke and water damaged the living spaces of four to six families.

Sources tell Channel 11 that one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. None of the residents inside of the building were injured.

The Red Cross is on scene helping those in need.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

